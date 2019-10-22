$0.11 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,276. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

