$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $319.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -524.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Shopify has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $409.61.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

