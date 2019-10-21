Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZYNE. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.75. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 387,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.