Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $13.31 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $615,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

