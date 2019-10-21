Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 150.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 94.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $128,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $155.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $96.17 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.