Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

