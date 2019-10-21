Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

