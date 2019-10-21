Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,215 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,159,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,354,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.26. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

