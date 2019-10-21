Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,778 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,824 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 508,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $184.54 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

