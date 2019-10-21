Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 54,206 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,317,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.54.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.41 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

