Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,513 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,151,683,000 after buying an additional 237,363,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,683 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 694,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.05.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

