ZrCoin Market Cap Reaches $13.53 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $33,872.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00036012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00222484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.01368523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,831 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

