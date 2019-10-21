ZIX’s (ZIXI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

