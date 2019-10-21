Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $566.25 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 30.94%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $137,824.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

