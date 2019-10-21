Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.61.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

