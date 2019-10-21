Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,824 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

