Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,340,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

TCBI opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

