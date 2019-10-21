Zebi (ZCO) Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liquid, Hotbit and DDEX. Zebi has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $108,982.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00222127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 377,213,829 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

