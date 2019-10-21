ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEAL. ValuEngine downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 8,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $865.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.05. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $28.85.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.