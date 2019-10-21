ZCore Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $5.60 and $20.33. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $223,463.00 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,281,694 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

