Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.67 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.91 or 0.00059485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and TDAX. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $42.39 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02144926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.02814478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00667863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00712827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00443484 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012153 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,633,943 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Koinex, Upbit, Indodax, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, TDAX, Coinroom, Bittrex, QBTC, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

