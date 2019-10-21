Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

SWM stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 230,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

