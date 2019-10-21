Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $8,513,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

