Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of CynergisTek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

In other CynergisTek news, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Caleb Barlow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,880.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

