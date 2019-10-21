Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after buying an additional 993,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 463.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 795,348 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after buying an additional 491,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.