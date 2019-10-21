Zacks Investment Research Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

