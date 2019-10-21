Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Strong Sell

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

