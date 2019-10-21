Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Strong Sell

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navigator will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,430 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 7.4% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94,399 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 39.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,335,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 377,654 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 31.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 167,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 3.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

