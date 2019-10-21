Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.00 Price Target for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 174.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 83.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 5,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $243.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

