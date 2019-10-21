Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.39.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

