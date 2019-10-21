Zacks: Brokerages Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLND shares. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,827. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

