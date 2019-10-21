Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,176 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 556,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.62. 2,506,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,936. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

