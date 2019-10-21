Zacks: Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.02. QEP Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

In related news, Director David A. Trice bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 515,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,273. The stock has a market cap of $704.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.96. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

