Zacks: Brokerages Expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKS. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

AKS stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $5,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $4,893,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AK Steel by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AK Steel by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

