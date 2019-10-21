Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $73.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $73.60 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $73.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $283.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.24 million to $284.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $298.00 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $298.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.