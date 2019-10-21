Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

SAIA stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. Saia has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Saia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,398,000 after buying an additional 63,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 38.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 325,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Saia by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after buying an additional 254,248 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

