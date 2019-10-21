Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.42. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,037,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,870. 34.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $2,272,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $1,477,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $433,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.89. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

