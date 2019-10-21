Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Olympic Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $21.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

