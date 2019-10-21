Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

