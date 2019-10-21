Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post sales of $12.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $50.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 billion to $51.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.63 billion to $54.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

