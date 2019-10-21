Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.50). GoPro posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

