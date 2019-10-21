Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CRA International posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. CRA International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $53.00 target price on CRA International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CRA International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.