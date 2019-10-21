Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market cap of $396.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

