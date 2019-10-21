Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.27 Million

Analysts predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $113.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.80 million. Switch posted sales of $102.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $445.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.30 million to $446.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $496.14 million, with estimates ranging from $486.40 million to $505.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after buying an additional 1,023,800 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 34.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 570,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after buying an additional 666,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth $23,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.22, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52. Switch has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.