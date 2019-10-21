Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.74 and the lowest is $5.68. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $5.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.64 to $22.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.30 to $25.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $680.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $687.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.