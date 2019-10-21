Zacks: Analysts Expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will announce sales of $294.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.65 million and the highest is $299.00 million. InnerWorkings reported sales of $270.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INWK. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INWK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4,030.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 413,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 403,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 256,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 159,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. 6,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.34.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

