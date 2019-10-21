Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.53 Million

Brokerages expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to announce $231.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.10 million and the highest is $235.00 million. Tallgrass Energy reported sales of $200.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year sales of $900.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.30 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $943.28 million, with estimates ranging from $822.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 24,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

