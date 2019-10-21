Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 41.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

