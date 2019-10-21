Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $72.07. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $53,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Daniels sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,426.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,038 shares of company stock worth $6,690,729. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

