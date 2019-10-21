Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.82 to $15.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.64 to $19.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $119.65 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

